Russian Universities Foster Dialogue On BRICS Cooperation

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Russian universities are taking the lead in exploring cooperation opportunities within the BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa) grouping and its expanded BRICS+ format.

A series of recent events, co-organized by the Moscow State Institute of International Relations (MGIMO), St. Petersburg University, and the BRICS Research Institute (Durban University of Technology), highlighted the potential for collaboration across various sectors. TV BRICS is the media partner of the event.

The 7th International Conference on Business Management in the Digital Economy, held in St. Petersburg, provided a platform for discussing the entrepreneurial landscape within the grouping countries. An open lecture, specifically designed for students, aimed to equip the younger generation with a deeper understanding of the global entrepreneurial ecosystem and the unique challenges and opportunities facing the grouping economies.

Furthering the conversation, the BRICS Dialogue at MGIMO brought together professors and PhD candidates from the BRICS Research Institute. Discussions focused on international relations, academic cooperation, and economic integration.

“Through dialogue, we are unravelling the complex tapestry of global governance and its implications for our common future,” stated Professor Asaadi Marzieh from the University of Golestan, Iran, reflecting the spirit of open exchange that characterized the event.

Thematic panels delved into specific areas of cooperation, including global governance in a challenging geopolitical landscape, potential within the BRICS Network University, the nuances of Russia-India relations, security and development prospects in Africa, and the dynamics of economic ties between Russia and Brazil.

This initiative aligns with TV BRICS International Media Network's ongoing efforts to strengthen international cooperation and build lasting connections with academic and professional communities across the group's countries.

In 2024, the group, a key platform for emerging markets and developing countries, has officially welcomed five new members: Egypt, Iran, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and Ethiopia. The Johannesburg Summit in August 2023 formally invited the five new members to join, recognising their economic potential and strategic positions within their respective regions.