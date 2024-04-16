Macron asks for Olympic truce in Ukraine, Gaza

(MENAFN) French President Emmanuel Macron has pledged to actively pursue an 'Olympic truce' aimed at fostering peace in the ongoing conflicts in Gaza and Ukraine during the upcoming summer Olympics in Paris. Macron expressed his commitment to this endeavor, vowing to utilize diplomatic channels to engage with international partners and secure support for the initiative.



In an interview with BFMTV, Macron emphasized the significance of the Olympic Games as an opportunity to promote peace and unity on the global stage. He articulated his intention to rally support for the truce, indicating plans to engage with Chinese President Xi Jinping during his visit to Paris in early May. Macron highlighted Xi's previous involvement in similar efforts during the 2022 Winter Olympics, underscoring the importance of collaborative diplomacy in advancing the cause of peace.



The concept of an 'Olympic truce' traces its origins back to ancient Greece, where warring factions agreed to suspend hostilities to ensure the safe passage of athletes and spectators to the games. Macron's proposal seeks to revive this tradition in the modern context, leveraging the platform of the Paris Olympics to facilitate dialogue and de-escalation in regions marred by conflict.



Macron's advocacy for the Olympic truce gained momentum following his earlier remarks in March, where he called upon Russia to observe a ceasefire in Ukraine during the games.



Despite initial indications of support, Russian President Vladimir Putin later expressed unawareness of Macron's proposal, raising questions about the feasibility and implementation of the truce.



Nevertheless, Macron's unwavering commitment to promoting peace through the Olympic Games underscores France's dedication to international diplomacy and conflict resolution. As preparations for the Paris Olympics gain momentum, Macron's efforts to advance the cause of peace in Ukraine and Gaza symbolize a beacon of hope amidst geopolitical tensions, reaffirming the timeless values of solidarity and cooperation espoused by the Olympic movement.

