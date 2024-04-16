FM, EU Commissioner Stress Jordan-EU Partnership

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Apr. 16 (Petra) - Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates, Ayman Safadi, held a phone conversation with European Union (EU) Commissioner for Neighborhood and Enlargement, Olivier Varhelyi, on Tuesday, discussing the Jordanian-European partnership and underlining the mutual interest in its comprehensive development.During the call, Safadi and Varhelyi addressed the European Union's support to Jordan in confronting the repercussions of regional crises and aiding the country's development process, particularly regarding the situation of Syrian refugees in Jordan.Safadi commended the European Union for its assistance package totaling 902.4 million euros, announced during His Majesty King Abdullah II's visit to Brussels last November.He underlined the necessity of sustained support to ensure decent living conditions for Syrian refugees until a voluntary and secure return to their homeland becomes feasible.Reviewing Jordan's economic and financial challenges stemming from regional crises, especially the Syrian crises and the ongoing Israeli aggression on Gaza, Safadi stressed the urgency of increased European Union support amidst these circumstances, emphasizing the importance of bolstering the Jordanian economy and creating job opportunities for youth.In addition, Safadi and Varhelyi addressed the concerning escalation in the region, particularly the situation in Gaza, emphasizing the need for targeted efforts to achieve a lasting ceasefire and ensure the swift, adequate, and sustainable delivery of humanitarian aid throughout the Strip.Safadi reiterated that halting aggression against Gaza and advancing genuine efforts toward a two-state solution are imperative to end the conflict and achieve security, stability, and peace in the region. He cautioned against the ramifications of any further Israeli escalation in the area.