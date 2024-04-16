UN declares verge of full-scale conflict situation in Middle East

(MENAFN) United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has issued a grave warning, expressing deep concern over the escalating tensions in the Middle East and cautioning that the entire region is teetering on the edge of a devastating full-scale war in the aftermath of Iran's drone and missile attack on Israel over the weekend.



The retaliatory strike by Iran came in response to an earlier airstrike on an Iranian diplomatic compound in Syria, which resulted in the deaths of seven members of Iran's military, including two high-ranking generals. While Tehran accused Israel of carrying out the extraterritorial assassination, Israel neither confirmed nor denied its involvement. However, Defense Minister Yoav Gallant's remarks, stating that Israel strikes its "enemies all over the Middle East," just days after the consulate strike, have added fuel to the already volatile situation.



In light of these developments, Guterres emphasized the urgent need for maximum restraint and called for immediate efforts to defuse and deescalate the escalating tensions. He strongly condemned both the large-scale attack on Israel and the earlier bombing of Tehran's consular buildings in Damascus, reiterating his appeal for an immediate cessation of hostilities.



Guterres underscored the critical importance of stepping back from the brink of conflict, emphasizing the need to avoid any actions that could further escalate the situation and potentially lead to major military confrontations on multiple fronts in the Middle East. As the specter of full-scale war looms large over the region, Guterres's plea for restraint serves as a stark reminder of the urgent need for diplomatic intervention and dialogue to prevent a catastrophic escalation of hostilities.

MENAFN16042024000045015687ID1108099068