UAE Crown Prince Sheikh Ammar Bin Humaid Al Nuaimi Tells Government Employees To Work From Home Today. Here Is Why...

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "UAE Weather: Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman and Chairman of the Executive Council in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) has ordered work-from-home for all employees today, April 16, NDTV reported decision that all Ajman government employees will work remotely on April 16 comes amid adverse weather changes in the region, it added ruling applies to workers in all government offices in Ajman, except for those with duties that must be done in person as decided by the competent authority in each department, it said say \"ready\" for adverse weatherThe Abu Dhabi Police said they stand \"fully prepared\" to tackle the anticipated challenging weather conditions in the emirate, as per an ANI report. Weather fluctuations are expected in the UAE till April 17 Dhabi police said they will collaborate closely with all relevant authorities to ensure public safety a statement issued today, Abu Dhabi Police General Command said that all key entities such as the Abu Dhabi Civil Defence Authority (ADCDA), Department of Municipalities and Transport (DMT), Al Ain Municipality, Al Dhafra Municipality, and Abu Dhabi Department of Energy (DoE), have affirmed their commitment to safeguarding the community and preserving lives and property Abu Dhabi Police General Command also confirmed the activation of emergency plans and the deployment of support patrols. They have also implemented various precautionary measures, including bolstering manpower in operations rooms the Abu Dhabi Police Command and Abu Dhabi Civil Defence Authority have urged the public to take necessary precautions and stay updated with information from the National Center of Meteorology and other official sources, they stress the importance of safe driving practices, including avoiding distractions, adhering to speed limits (especially during the implementation of speed reduction systems on roads), maintaining safe distances between vehicles, avoiding sudden braking, and reducing speed when turning to prevent skidding, the Department of Energy and energy sector companies have also heightened their emergency readiness and instructed swift response from maintenance teams to address all reports concerning power outages due to weather fluctuations.(With inputs from ANI)

MENAFN16042024007365015876ID1108098955