US To Convert Oil Rigs Into Floating Missile Defense Sites

A semi-permanent offshore military base is not a new idea. In a June 2018 Small Wars Journal article , Jose Delgado and Eviya Vitola note that, following political and security sensitivities encountered by the US in using Saudi bases for Operation Desert Shield, the US envisioned semi-permanent bases in international waters that could help reduce response time to global hotspot contingencies.

However, Delgado and Vitola point out that the idea was not feasible at the time due to its high cost, vulnerability to missile attack and ineffectiveness compared to conventional sealift capabilities.

However, expanding the idea of a semi-permanent offshore base from a staging and logistics area to encompass BMD and other mission areas may make it feasible.

Sam Tangredi discusses the concept of sea basing in an article published in the Foreign Policy Research Institute (FPRI) in October 2015 . According to the writer, the idea is to use the sea similarly to land bases for various operations such as deterrence, power projection, cooperative security, alliance support and other forward operations.

Tangredi notes that sea bases can offer several benefits such as joint command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (C4ISR).

They can also provide rapid strike capabilities using stealth or non-stealth assets, help in special forces insertion, offer BMD regional airspace control, emergency medical facilities and space for joint task force command elements, and assist in positioning infantry, light armor and artillery offshore.

However, Tangredi queries if new sea-basing technologies can outpace evolving anti-access/area-denial (A2/AD) threats. He notes that while improving air and missile defenses can mitigate A2/AD threats, the problematic survivability of sea bases puts into question the practicality of investing in them.

Still, he suggests that BMD is an area where sea bases could prove useful as multiple land and sea-based sensors increase targeting accuracy.

Tangredi suggests that BMD-capable sea bases can also bridge the gap between sea and land-based BMD capabilities, noting that logistics operations that flow through sea bases can help to keep BMD-capable ships on station.

Those BMD advantages may be why Japan briefly considered a BMD-capable floating platform after canceling plans for the Aegis Ashore missile defense system in 2020.

Asahi Shimbun reported at the time that Japan considered deploying a floating offshore BMD using components from the canceled Aegis Ashore project.

However, there were doubts about the effectiveness of the offshore BMD system in providing continuous protection against North Korean ballistic missiles, which was one of the main advantages of the Aegis Ashore system.

The Asahi Shimbun report notes that keeping the system operational could be challenging due to weather conditions and maintenance issues when deployed at sea.

It also says that installing the missile defense system on a floating platform would be unprecedented and could result in significant expenses.

Considering the drawbacks of an offshore BMD platform, Japan may have settled on building massive Aegis Equipped Surface Vessels (ASEVs) , especially against hypersonic threats emerging from North Korea.

Despite that, the US Sea-Based X-band Radar (SBX) may provide a concept of MODEP operations given their similar purpose as BMD platforms.

Missile Threat notes that the SBX is a high-resolution radar on a decommissioned North Sea oil rig that produces high-resolution images of incoming threat clouds, aiding BMD interceptors in deciphering between lethal objects and debris.