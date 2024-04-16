Iran to initiate multiple water projects in Sri Lanka by May

(MENAFN) According to ISNA, several significant water and energy initiatives are set to be inaugurated by the presidents of Iran and Sri Lanka in the near future. One notable project is the Uma Oya Multipurpose project, which encompasses the construction of two dams named Dyraaba and Puhulpola, as well as a 25-kilometer water transmission tunnel. The inauguration ceremony for this project is expected to take place in May, with President Ebrahim Raisi in attendance.



The Uma Oya project also includes the establishment of two major hydroelectric power plants, each boasting a capacity of 60 megawatts. Regarded as one of the most significant technical and engineering endeavors undertaken by Iranian companies in Sri Lanka, the project is situated in the southeast region of Sri Lanka, approximately 200 kilometers away from the capital city of Colombo.



The primary objectives of the Uma Oya project include enhancing irrigation capabilities for 5,000 acres of agricultural land, facilitating the transfer of 145 million cubic meters of water annually, and generating 290 GW/h of power per year. Notably, the project is characterized by its complex and diverse components, underscoring the extensive scope and technical sophistication involved.



Furthermore, the Uma Oya project stands as one of the largest undertakings executed by Iranian contractors on foreign soil, highlighting Iran's expertise and capabilities in the field of infrastructure development and engineering projects abroad.



In August 2023, Sri Lankan Foreign Minister Ali Sabry embarked on a significant visit to Iran, where he engaged in discussions with his Iranian counterpart, Hossein Amir Abdollahian, in Tehran. The meeting culminated in a joint press conference, during which the Iranian diplomat characterized the visit as "a turning point in Iran-Sri Lanka ties."

MENAFN16042024000045015839ID1108098704