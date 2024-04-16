Inflation Forecasts Dip In Uzbekistan Amidst Currency And Fuel Price Stability

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The inflation expectations of Uzbeks decreased slightly inMarch, according to a survey conducted by the Central Bank, Azernews reports, citing Kun News Agency.

The average expected inflation rate over the next 12 months was12.8%, down by 0.2 percentage points compared to February. Themedian indicator remained unchanged at 10.6%.

Tashkent returned to the first place with an expected inflationrate of 16.9%. Residents of the capital region and Samarkandestimated it at 14.3% and 13.6% respectively. The lowest indicatorswere noted in Jizzakh (9.9%), Karakalpakstan (10%), and Navoi(10.8%).

The most optimistic forecasts among professions were given byworkers in the tourism business (10%), agriculture (10.4%), andcommerce (10.6%). The highest estimates were among IT specialists(16.8%), constructors (14%), and banking workers (13.4%).

Currency exchange rate fluctuations maintain their leadingposition among factors influencing assessments (61%), followed byfuel prices (50%) and utility tariffs (42%). The proportion ofspeculative price surges increased (35%), while it decreased fortransport expenses (29%).

For entrepreneurs, the average inflation rate fell by half apercent to 12.2%. The median forecast also remained unchanged(10.4%).

The tourism business provides the lowest inflation estimates forthe year (10.8%), with lower rates for manufacturing and catering(11.5%). The highest estimates were given in the culture andentertainment sector (15%), IT (13.6%), and education (12.9%).

Among the business community, capital entrepreneurs rate futureinflation the highest (14.4%), followed by Kashkadarya (13.3%) andKhorezm (13.2%). In Karakalpakstan (10.3%), Namangan (11.1%), andBukhara (11.3%), inflation expectations were the lowest.

The main factor affecting business forecasts remained thecurrency exchange rate dynamics (61%), with energy prices in secondplace (44%). They are followed by utility rates (38%),transportation costs (33%), and raw material expenses (28%).