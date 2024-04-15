Exclusive U.S. EB-5 Golden Visa Event In Dubai

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Mon 15 Apr 2024, 2:22 PM

An expert team of U.S. lawyers is hosting an exclusive seminar on the U.S. Golden Visa this Sunday at the Westin Hotel in Dubai Marina. If you are a parent with children pursuing their studies in the US or if you are an entrepreneur with plans on expanding your business ventures to the U.S., this seminar is for you. The team of U.S. Golden Visa experts will discuss the EB-5 program, its requirements, and how to successfully file an application with the U.S. immigration office.

What Is the EB-5 Golden Visa Program?

The EB-5 program allows investors to obtain their U.S. residency and Green Cards through an investment of $800,000 into U.S. government pre-approved projects with payment plans. This program is the Golden Visa equivalent for access to the United States. It provides a direct and secure pathway to obtaining U.S. citizenship and passports.

Because of high demand and the need to establish more stringent rules, immigration to North American countries is becoming more difficult. For instance, the H-1B skilled worker visa has reached its cap for this financial year and new visas are not being issued. Amid the rise in restrictions, the EB-5 program remains open to foreign investors and families in the Middle East. Those with the required investment capital can rest assured that they will receive their U.S. Green Cards if they play by the rules and show the U.S. immigration office that their funds are legally obtained and transferred to the U.S.

What Are the Benefits of the EB-5 Golden Visa Program?

. Faster processing compared to many other U.S. immigration programs

. Provides Green Cards for the entire family, including spouse and children under 21

. Freely live, work, and travel in the United States as a Green Card holder

. Provides employment authorization so individuals are no longer restricted to seeking employment sponsorships to maintain their immigration status

. Children seeking higher education from U.S. universities will not be counted as international students and as such have a higher chance of acceptance

. Children have access to free education and government grants

. Students can attend U.S. institutions at lower resident rates

. Ability to obtain U.S. citizenship and passports

File Now, Move Now, Pay Later

Payment plan options for the U.S. Golden Visa program are available. Families can file their EB-5 application with an investment of $200,000, move to the U.S., and invest the remainder pursuant to terms of the payment plan.

Who Is The American Legal Center?

The American Legal Center is the top EB-5 firm in the GCC, with its main offices based out of Dubai. They are expert guides on the U.S. EB-5 Golden Visa program. Their seasoned team of U.S. licensed lawyers and professionals has over a decade of experience in the EB-5 industry. They have successfully processed over 500 Green Cards for foreign investors through this program.

The founder and director of The American Legal Center is Shai Zamanian , a U.S. licensed lawyer and EB-5 specialist. He has been assisting families in the GCC in obtaining their U.S. residency through this immigration investment for over 10 years from Dubai. Shai will be the main speaker at this Sunday's U.S. EB-5 Golden Visa event.

Shai will discuss the importance of this program for families that seek to send their kids to U.S. schools. He explains, "The U.S. Green Card is a game-changer for families with children." Once families obtain approval through the program, the U.S. government assists in paying for tuition, books, housing, insurance, and all other costs associated with being a student.

Attend This Seminar If You Are...

. A parent with school-aged children as your children can attend public schools free of charge

. A student wishing to pursue studies in U.S. institutions as you will have a higher chance of admission and access to lower tuition rates with a Green Card

. An entrepreneur seeking to pursue your business ventures in the United States

. An experienced business person wishing to expand your empire to the U.S.

If you have been contemplating your relocation to the U.S., this seminar is for you. The team will provide you with detailed information on how you can process your application, requirements for investments, and how you can benefit from participating in the U.S. Golden visa program.

