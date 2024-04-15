Witness the IPL like never before with GOVO's all-new GoSurround 955 Soundbar

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, 15th April, 2024 – GOVO, a rising player in the audio technology space announced the launch of its latest addition to the soundbar lineup - the GoSurround 955. Designed to elevate the home entertainment experience, this all-new soundbar promises exceptional audio quality and a truly immersive surround sound experience, making it the perfect companion for the much-anticipated IPL matches.

According to the latest industry research, the global soundbar market is poised for significant growth, projected to reach USD 10,432.49 million by 2031, expanding at a CAGR of 12.7% during the forecast period. As cricket enthusiasts eagerly await the upcoming IPL matches, the demand for high-performance audio solutions to enhance the viewing experience is expected to rise exponentially.

Speaking about the launch of the GoSurround 955 Soundbar, Mr. Piyush Jalan, Co-founder and COO of GOVO expressed his excitement, stating, "We are thrilled to introduce the GoSurround 955 Soundbar, the ultimate audio companion for this IPL season. This new addition showcases our dedication to pushing boundaries and delivering an exceptional audio experience. It reflects our commitment to offering an unparalleled combination of superior sound quality, versatility, and truly immersive surround sound capabilities."





