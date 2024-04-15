Australian authorities name 6th victim in Sydney shopping center stabbings

(MENAFN) The identity of the sixth victim in the Sydney shopping center stabbings has been disclosed. Yixuan Cheng, a 25-year-old individual from China, was pursuing a master's degree in economics at the University of Sydney, as reported by an Australia-based news agency.



Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese confirmed Ms. Cheng's name. Additionally, Ms.



Cheng's fiancé in China, known as Mr. Wang, stated in an interview with a Chinese publication that he had been communicating with her via social media just moments before the attack occurred on Saturday.



"She even tried on clothes for me to see," he declared, he further mentioned that earlier in the afternoon, she had sent him a picture of herself trying on a handbag.



Following the stabbing incident, he attempted to reach out to her but did not receive any response.



Meanwhile, New South Wales police have disclosed that they are exploring the possibility that the assailant, Joel Cauchi, deliberately targeted women when selecting his victims at the Westfield shopping center in Bondi Junction.



The assault was halted when lone police officer Amy Scott intervened, fatally shooting Cauchi.



Authorities have indicated that the 40-year-old assailant had a documented history of mental health challenges, leading them to conclude that the attack was not motivated by terrorism.

