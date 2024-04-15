LED Lamp Manufacturing Unit Damaged In Overnight Blaze In Srinagar's Sanat Nagar

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- An LED electric lamp manufacturing unit was damaged in an overnight blaze at Sanat Nagar area of Srinagar district, officials said on Monday.
Quoting an official, news agency KNO reported that a factory named Rafiqee Sounds, constructed on a plot area of approximately 4000 square feet, was damaged in the fire incident due to an electrical short circuit.ADVERTISEMENT
He added that it was a manufacturing unit for LED electric lamps, compressor machines, strap machines, laser machines, assembly lines, and SMT machines. A portion of the unit was used for storing electrical and electronic goods. Accessories like geysers, rice cookers, and induction heaters were severely damaged, he said.
The two-storey building was completely damaged in the fire,” said the official, adding that no loss of life or injuries were reported.
