LED Lamp Manufacturing Unit Damaged In Overnight Blaze In Srinagar's Sanat Nagar

Quoting an official, news agency KNO reported that a factory named Rafiqee Sounds, constructed on a plot area of approximately 4000 square feet, was damaged in the fire incident due to an electrical short circuit.

He added that it was a manufacturing unit for LED electric lamps, compressor machines, strap machines, laser machines, assembly lines, and SMT machines. A portion of the unit was used for storing electrical and electronic goods. Accessories like geysers, rice cookers, and induction heaters were severely damaged, he said.

The two-storey building was completely damaged in the fire,” said the official, adding that no loss of life or injuries were reported.

