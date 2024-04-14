Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Sunday Until 00:00 GMT

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah received Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defense and Acting Minister of Interior Sheikh Fahad Yusuf Saud Al-Sabah at Al-Seef Palace.

KUWAIT -- The Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed Kuwait's sympathy and solidarity with the Sultanate of Oman as a result of the heavy rains that swept the state of Al-Mudhaibi, leading to the demise of 12 people and other who went missing.

MUSCAT -- At least 12 persons have died after their vehicles drifted away because of a severe flood in Oman's Al-Mudaybi.

GAZA -- WAFA Foundation for Development in Palestine announced the arrival of the first relief aid shipment, carrying 500 bags of flour to Gaza's northern regions, with support from the Kuwait Red Crescent Society.

WASHINGTON -- In his first response after the Iranian drones and missiles attack toward the Israeli occupation, United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said that "now is the time for maximum restraint."

CAIRO -- Egypt raised alarm about the risk of expanding military confrontations in the Middle East and called on Iran and Israel to maintain maximum restraint and avoid the brinkmanship policy that could further escalate regional tension and instability. (end) mb