US Not Seeks Conflict With Iran: Pentagon

(MENAFN- AzerNews) US defense chief Lloyd Austin condemned Iran's airborne attackSaturday against Israel and urged Tehran to deescalate thesituation, Azernews reports, citing AnadoluAgency.

"We condemn these reckless and unprecedented attacks by Iran andits proxies, and we call on Iran to immediately halt any furtherattacks, including from its proxy forces, and to deescalatetensions.

"We do not seek conflict with Iran, but we will not hesitate toact to protect our forces and support the defense of Israel,"Austin said in a statement.

He said US forces intercepted dozens of missiles and UAVs enroute to Israel, launched from Iran, Iraq, Syria and Yemen.

"Our forces remain postured to protect U.S. troops and partnersin the region, provide further support for Israel's defense, andenhance regional stability," he said.

Austin said he would continue to "closely” monitor the situationand consult with allies and partners.

Iran began an airborne attack Saturday against Israel inretaliation for an April 1 airstrike on its diplomatic facility inthe Syrian capital of Damascus. The strike killed at least sevenmembers of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, including twotop generals.

Tehran has accused Israel of carrying out the attack and vowedto respond. Tel Aviv has not officially claimed responsibility forthe attack but it has for months carried out several strikesagainst Iranian targets across Syria.

Iran and Hezbollah, its main ally in Lebanon, have said theattack will not go unpunished.