BJP Manifesto Promises Big Boost To Nari Shakti

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, April 14 (IANS) The BJP manifesto for the Lok Sabha election gives a major emphasis on the empowerment of women with the creation of more jobs for them in the IT, health and education sectors and sets a target of creating another 3 crore Lakhpati Didis in rural areas.

Highlighting the success of the Modi government's scheme that has empowered one crore rural women to become Lakhpati Didis, the manifesto promises that another three crore rural women would become Lakhpati Didis if the BJP is voted to power for a third term.

The manifesto promises to empower women Self-Help Groups (SHGs) with skills and tools in key service sectors like IT, healthcare, education, retail and tourism with an aim to increase their income and integrate women SHGs with ongoing initiatives such as One District One Product (ODOP), Farmer Producer Organizations (FPOs), Ekta Mall, ONDC, GEM, One Station One Product, enhancing better market access for their products.

The manifesto also promises to ensure the development of infrastructure such as working women's hostels, creches etc. with a specific focus on locations near industrial and commercial centres to facilitate increased participation of women in the workforce.

It also assures that the government would expand the existing health services focused on the prevention and reduction of anaemia, breast cancer, cervical cancer and osteoporosis to ensure a healthy life for women. A focused initiative would be launched to eliminate cervical cancer, the manifesto states.

The manifesto also points out that the Modi-led government has already enacted the long-awaited Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam.

“We will systematically implement this to ensure representation for women in the Parliament and state legislatures,” the manifesto said.