(MENAFN) During a press briefing following her meeting with Moldova's Foreign Minister, Annalena Baerbock, the German Foreign Minister, highlighted the critical shortage of air defense missiles in Ukraine, particularly Patriot systems. Baerbock underscored the exhaustion of Germany's own Patriot reserves, emphasizing the pressing need for additional supplies to support Ukraine's defense efforts.



Baerbock's remarks came amidst escalating demands from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky for increased support in the form of Patriot systems and missiles. While Germany has previously dispatched two batteries of Patriot systems to Ukraine, Baerbock acknowledged that these resources have been nearly depleted. She emphasized the importance of exploring all available avenues to procure additional systems, including collaboration with other European nations and potential establishment of a special fund dedicated to acquiring air defense resources for Ukraine.



The urgency of the situation has prompted Baerbock to advocate for a comprehensive assessment of the availability of Patriot systems across Europe and globally. She expressed determination to mobilize efforts to secure these critical defense assets for Ukraine, recognizing the gravity of the conflict and the need for robust defensive capabilities.



Despite the ongoing diplomatic efforts, challenges remain in meeting Ukraine's demand for air defense systems. Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba lamented the reluctance of some international partners to fulfill Ukraine's request, highlighting the discrepancy between the scale of the conflict and the resources provided thus far. Kuleba's plea for additional support resonated with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, who pledged to explore avenues for increasing assistance to Ukraine in bolstering its air defense capabilities.



As discussions continue at both the national and international levels, the pressing need for swift action to address Ukraine's air defense needs remains paramount. The depleted reserves of Patriot missiles underscore the urgency of securing additional resources to support Ukraine's defense against ongoing threats.

