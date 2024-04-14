Msheireb To Host Over 400 Artists, Business Leaders For Innovation By Design Summit

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Joelyn Baluyut |The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Doha's smart city, Msheireb Downtown Doha, is gearing up to welcome the Innovation by Design Summit, co-hosted with Fast Company Middle East. Scheduled for April 24 at the Doha Design District, the summit is a multifaceted event which blends art, architecture, design, and sustainability.

Msheireb Properties CEO, Engr. Ali Al Kuwari, said that Msheireb will be hosting two major events for this month and in May, and has become a hub for 'sustainable design'.“Our community has evolved into a centre not just for sustainable design but also for nurturing creativity and innovation across various industries. We are proud to facilitate such landmark developments in Qatar.”

Following the summit, the Downtown will host the Technology Education Finance Fashion & Art (TEFFA) event the following month. The second edition of TEFFA happening from May 6 to 8 at M7, carries the theme“AI. R evolution.”

This year, it focuses on artificial intelligence (AI), blockchain, and the business of fashion, and will highlight the function that technological innovation might have in the future of the design and fashion sectors, with an emphasis on sustainability and the circular economy.

The Innovation Design Summit is expected to attract over 400 artists, creators, business leaders, and entrepreneurs for a full day of discussions

Among the topics include Can Design Save The World?; Biophilic Design: A Design Movement Inspired By Nature; Mind The Ai Gap: Deciphering Content And Business Realms; Circular Design In Practice - Transforming Waste Into Resources; Ideas By Design: Can Design Thinking Solve The Big Challenges?; Fireside Chat: How Can Museums Use Technology To Become Immersive?; Cities Need To Be Designed For People, Not Businesses; 2024's Design Secrets For Regional Revitalization; Revitalizing Our Cities. How Can Urban Planning Be Reimagined?; Is Technology Empowering Creativity Or Stifling It?; And Creators' Roundtable: Innovation, Expression, And Empowerment.

Meanwhile, Panel Discussion will revolve around the topics: Can We Adopt Sustainable New-Age Materials?; Can The Middle Eastern Design Language Become Global?; And, Are We Designing For The Experience Economy?

Speakers for this year's edition include Qatari talents such as Dana Al Fardan, a composer and songwriter; Hamad Al Amari, an entrepreneur and comedian; Hamad Mubarak Al Hajri, Founder and CEO of Snoonu; and Nayef Al Ibrahim, Founding Partner and CEO of Ibtechar, among others.

In addition to discussions, the summit will showcase innovative design projects, technologies, and installations. Exhibitions will feature inspiring work from emerging and established artists, graphic designers, illustrators, photographers, and advertising studios, making it a comprehensive celebration of creativity and innovation.