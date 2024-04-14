FIDE Candidates 2024: Azerbaijan's Nijat Abasov Agrees To Draw

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Fatime Letifova Read more

Azerbaijani chess player Nijat Abasov held his next matchagainst Yan Nepomnyashi (FIDE) in the ongoing ChallengersTournament in Toronto, Canada.

According to Azernews, the 28-year-old Azerbaijani grandmaster,who plays with black pieces, agreed to a draw with his Russiancounterpart in the VIII round.

It should be noted that the match between N. Abasov and YanNepomnyashi in the 1st round also ended in a draw - 5, the representative of Azerbaijan is in the last - eighthplace with 2.5 points.

The FIDE Candidates Tournament 2024 started on April 3 inToronto, Canada. For the first time ever, the same venue hosted theFIDE Candidates and the FIDE Women's Candidates Tournaments.

The events is expected to end on April 22 at The Great Hall,located in the heart of Toronto's West End.

Besides, from Azerbaijan, Nijat Abasov is representing hiscountry at the tournament.

Both events are held as 14-player round-robin tournaments. Thetotal prize fund of the events is 750.000 euros (500.000 euros forthe Open section, and 250.000 in the Women's section), and theWinners of the event will qualify for the FIDE World ChessChampionship matches.

The participants of the FIDE Candidates Tournament 2024 are asfollows:



Ian Nepomniachtchi (FIDE, 2758) – qualified as the previousWorld Championship match runner-up.

Praggnanandhaa R (India, 2747) – qualified as the 2023 WorldCup runner-up.

Fabiano Caruana (USA, 2804) – qualified as the third-placefinisher at the 2023 World Cup.

Nijat Abasov (Azerbaijan, 2632) – qualified as the fourth-placefinisher at the 2023 World Cup after the winner,

Magnus Carlsen, declined his right to participate.

Vidit Gujrathi (India, 2747) – qualified as the 2023 GrandSwiss winner.

Hikaru Nakamura (USA, 2789) – qualified as the 2023 Grand Swissrunner-up.

Alireza Firouzja (France, 2760) – qualified as the best byrating on January 1, 2024. Gukesh D (India, 2747) – qualified as the 2023 FIDE Circuitwinner.