Hope Floats As Rescue Op Continues For Over 30 Hours To Save 6-Yr-Old From Borewell In MP

(MENAFN- IANS) Bhopal, April 14 (IANS) More than 30 hours have passed after six-year-old boy Tanmay Kol fell into a borewell in Madhya Pradesh's Rewa district, a rescue operation jointly undertaken by the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) continues.

The boy's parents along with more than 500 locals surrounding the borewell have been praying for his life as the rescue operation was underway.

Local BJP MLA, Siddharth Tiwari, who along with Rewa District Collector Pratibha Pall and Superintendent of Police Vivek Singh, has been monitoring the rescue operation since last Friday night appealed people to pray for Tanmay's life.

"Administration is trying its best to get Tanmay out from the borewell. All of you please pray to God that we get good news soon," said a fresh update Siddharth Tiwari posted on his social media account late Saturday night.

Deputy Chief Minister Rajendra Shukla earlier on Saturday visited the spot and met the boy's parents.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, who addressed a public rally to seek support for two-time BJP MP Janardan Mishra from the Rewa Lok Sabha constituency on Saturday, said he has directed the officials to launch a search operation to find out open borewells across Madhya Pradesh.

On December 12, 2023, a five-year-old boy Vijay died after he fell into a borewell while playing with his friends at a village in Alirajpur district.

On December 5, 2023, a five-year-old girl Mahi fell into a borewell and was rescued after an hour-long rescue operation, however, she could not survive more than two hours and died while undergoing treatment at a hospital.

Another borewell tragedy occured on June 8 last year when six-year-old girl, Shristi Kushwaha, fell into a borewell left open at a village in Sehore district.

She was rescued after more than 60 hours of efforts jointly by the SDRF, NDRF and Army, however, her life could not be saved.

Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan had chaired a high-level meeting with senior bureaucrats and directed for a survey to find out open borewells across the state.

Before this mishap, two similar tragic incidents (July 18 and March 15) occurred in Vidisha district.

On December 10, 2022, five-year-old Tanmay Sahu died after falling into a borewell in Betul district.