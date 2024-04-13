Israeli FM Says Iran Should Be Sanctioned For 'Pirate Operation'

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Tehran is conducting piracy and should be sanctioned for it,Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz says, after Iran's IslamicRevolutionary Guard Corps seized an Israeli-linked cargo ship inthe Strait of Hormuz, Azernews reports.

"The Ayatollah regime of Khamenei is a criminal regime thatsupports Hamas' crimes and is now conducting a pirate operation inviolation of international law," Katz says. "I call on the EuropeanUnion and the free world to immediately declare the Iran'sRevolutionary Guards Corps as a terrorist organization and tosanction Iran now."