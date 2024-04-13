Israeli FM Says Iran Should Be Sanctioned For 'Pirate Operation'

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Tehran is conducting piracy and should be sanctioned for it,Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz says, after Iran's IslamicRevolutionary Guard Corps seized an Israeli-linked cargo ship inthe Strait of Hormuz, Azernews reports.
"The Ayatollah regime of Khamenei is a criminal regime thatsupports Hamas' crimes and is now conducting a pirate operation inviolation of international law," Katz says. "I call on the EuropeanUnion and the free world to immediately declare the Iran'sRevolutionary Guards Corps as a terrorist organization and tosanction Iran now."
MENAFN13042024000195011045ID1108090938
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.