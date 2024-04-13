Second Batch Of Indian Military Troops Leaves Maldives, Says President Mohamed Muizzu

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu said that Indian military personnel based on the second platform has left the Maldives last Thursday, local media Edition reported on Saturday.

There has been no confirmation on this from the Indian side as of now President also confirmed that the final batch of Indian military personnel will be leaving the Maldives on the agreed date, by May 10 READ: India slips to 6th rank on Maldives Tourism charts as President Mohamed Muizzu welcomes China\"There is only one platform left. As the two countries have already signed, they [the remaining Indian military personnel] will also be recalled ahead of May 10. They will leave,\" President Muizzu was quoted by the report as saying added, \"So that pledge is fulfilled, isn't it? All foreign military here will leave before May 10. So any pledge I make, I will work to fulfill to the greatest extent.\" He was speaking at a campaign rally ahead of the April 21 Parliamentary Election in the Maldives first batch of 25 Indian troops had reportedly left the island nation earlier around March 13 in April, Muizzu had highlighted the presence of Indian troops on three platforms in Maldives. Maldives' PSM News quoted him as saying that the withdrawal of foreign troops from Maldives is being \"pursued in accordance with diplomatic norms and principles\".India-Maldives dealSoon after taking over the Maldives President, Muizzu had requested India in January this year to withdraw military troops stationed in Maldives. He had also set May 10 as the deadline for the complete withdrawal of the troops.

The agreement between Maldives and India was aimed at replacing the Indian military personnel stationed in Maldives - to oversee the operations of the military aircraft - with trained civilians, also from India READ: India responds to Maldives President Muizzu's demands, technical team sent to replace defence personnelHowever, Muizzu later declared that no Indian military personnel, including those in civilian attire, would be permitted in his country after May 10. As per reports, India operated and maintained radars, helicopters, and aircraft in the Maldives.

The Maldives government was quoted by PTI as saying that 88 Indian soldiers were stationed in the Maldives to operate helicopters in Addu and Laamu Kadhdhoo and a Dornier aircraft in Hanimaadhoo. The figure also includes doctors at the Senahiya military hospital.

