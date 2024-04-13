Suki Waterhouse Reveals Gender Of Her Newborn Baby During Coachella Gig

(MENAFN- IANS) Los Angeles, April 13 (IANS) Actress-singer Suki Waterhouse, who is dating actor Robert Pattinson, announced the gender of her baby while on stage at Coachella.

The British actress-singer, 32, confirmed she had given birth earlier this month by sharing a sun-kissed Polaroid of her cradling her child, who is wrapped in a blanket adorned with love hearts, reports co'.

The 'Daisy Jones And The Six' star performed a host of songs during her set at the California festival, including her new track Faded, before confirming the gender of her newborn whose father is Twilight actor Robert Pattinson.

"I can't believe how many amazing people are playing, so many amazing women are playing tonight," she said.

“I don't know if some of you know but I've had some pretty big life changes happen recently. I feel very lucky to have my own amazing lady.”

As per co', Waterhouse had previously described having her first child as a "humbling" experience.

Posing in a series of photos wearing disposable postpartum underwear and a bra top, with a cardigan draped over her shoulders, she wrote:“The fourth trimester has been... humbling. The postpartum period has been filled with exhilarating joy, so much laughter, tears, soo many hormones! I'm proud of everything my body has achieved and proud of the kindness and grace I've given myself during this recovery period.”

The 'Love, Rosie' actress confirmed her pregnancy on stage at the Corona Capital Festival in Mexico in November.