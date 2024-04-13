Youtubers In Live-In Relationship Jump Off Seventh Floor In Haryana, Die

(MENAFN- IANS) Chandigarh, April 13 (IANS) A young couple in a live-in relationship in Haryana's Bahadurgarh allegedly committed suicide by jumping off the seventh floor of their apartment on Saturday, police said.
Both were YouTubers, and as per police, there was a clash between the two after which they took this extreme step.
The police identified the deceased as Garvit (25) and Nandini (22).
They were living in a rented apartment in Bahadurgarh.
The police have sent the bodies to a civil hospital, where post-mortem will be conducted.
The couple had returned from Dehradun with their team after making a short film.
