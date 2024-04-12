PM Demolished Opposition's False Narrative: BJP

The BJP's reaction came after the prime minister, while addressing a poll rally in Udhampur earlier in the day, asserted that the time was not far when the Assembly polls would be held in Jammu and Kashmir, which would also get its statehood back.

“I would like to congratulate the people of Jammu and Kashmir because the prime minister has reiterated his resolve to hold early elections in Jammu and Kashmir,” BJP leader Ashish Sood, who is the party's co-in charge for the Union Territory, said.

He alleged that the top leaders of the National Conference, People's Democratic Party and other opposition parties were creating a false perception of the issue by claiming that the BJP-led Centre was afraid of holding Assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir.

“They were creating a false perception that things are not normal in Jammu and Kashmir, the security situation is normal and that the government of India is afraid of holding elections.. This was the kind of narrative Abdullahs, Muftis and others were creating which has (now) been demolished,” Sood charged.

Sood said that Prime Minister Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah had earlier reiterated that the Centre will hold“early elections in Jammu and Kashmir as and when the security situation and other factors make it compatible”.

“It's Modi's guarantee that elections will be held in Jammu and Kashmir. Muftis, Abdullahs and Gandhis should understand that Modi's guarantee never fails,” the BJP leader said.

'Modi Has Shown A New Sunrise To J&K'

BJP National General Secretary Tarun Chugh who is also the party incharge of J&K, today blasted NC President Dr. Farooq Abdullah for misleading people of the union territory and spreading malicious propaganda against the Modi government.

Chugh said the Modi government has ushered in a new era of development and growth in J&K which is becoming very uncomfortable for Farooq Abdullah to digest because all these years he has been harping on divisive and anti-national idiom of politics.

Chugh said it is high time that Farooq stopped seeing things in J&K from the Italian glasses.

” In the last seven decades Abdullahs, Mufits and Congress family leaders have done nothing positive for the people of J&K. Violence, killings, stone pelting, strikes were the norm of the day in their times. And when BJP makes efforts for welfare and well-being of people they are trying to incite masses against ruling dispensation instead of accepting their crimes they committed in their regimes on hapless people of Jammu and Kashmir,” Chugh said.

He said since Article 370 was abrogated, Kashmir has become a new land of opportunities and development where the youth can look beyond guns and bullets and talk about computers and sports.

There is a distinct sigh of relief among the people in J&K as they were stuck in the clutches of dynastic political parties who use common masses as canon fodder. People are living a peaceful life, business has flourished, tourism has broken all previous records, international tourists are visiting J&K, roads & tunnels have been constructed at a greater pace and youth have been provided livelihood opportunities. This is what BJP did in the last five years,” Chugh said.

Chugh advised the NC President to look at things going around without the spectacles of Italy.“Dr. Farooq should accept all the nefarious designs that he wove to keep himself in power by fooling the people of J&K,” said Chugh adding that Abdullah should accept

the developments BJP did in the last five years across the country in general and J&K in particular.”

On Omar Abdullah's nomination from the north Kashmir segment, Chugh said this amplifies NC's admission of defeat in the heart of Kashmir.“As NC leader Omar Abdullah has decided to contest LS polls from north Kashmir, it speaks volumes of their credibility. Today NC admitted its defeat and expressed that people of Srinagar have rejected their so-called dogma. Their negative rhetoric on Article 370 restoration has exposed them in public,” Chugh added.

