Three Journalists Wounded In Occupation Attacks On Gaza, One Loses Foot

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) GAZA, April 12 (KUNA) -- Israeli gunners on Friday bombarded Al-Nusairat camp in central Gaza wounding several journalists including one who lost a foot with the shells' shrapnel.

The local authorities reported that photographer Sami Shehadeh lost a foot in the attacks that also wounded other journalists, namely Mohammad Al-Sawalhi and Ahmad Al-Loh.

They also said that the corpses of seven martyrs and 72 wounded Gazans were taken to hospitals amid artillery bombardment and air attacks on the shanty town.

Elsewhere, the occupation forces bulldozed the Palestine Bank building in Al-Zahraa, southwest Gaza, after burning it.

The occupation forces, meanwhile, continued the offensive on suspected strongholds of Hamas and Islamic Jihad around the Malaysian School and Al-Salhi Towers in Al-Nusairat camp.

The occupiers started a major raid into Al-Nusairat three days ago, killing scores of people, injuring many and demolishing a large number of buildings.

Earlier today, the Gaza authorities declared that the six-month-old Israeli aggression on Gaza resulted in killing 33,634 people and wounding 76,214 others. (end)

aib









MENAFN12042024000071011013ID1108087929