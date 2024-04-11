First-Of-Its-Kind Event, Podfest Asia, To Be Held In Manila, Philippines

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) All-Day International Event Taking Place May 8th
Podfest Multimedia Expo is partnering with Podcast Network Asia and MGS Global Group to bring world-class education, collaboration, and community overseas. The longest-running annual podcasting conference in the world comes directly to an Asian audience at a physical event for Podfest Asia on May 8, 2024, in Manila, Philippines.
The event features expert speakers, an array of topics and trends, and a full day of learning for attendees at all levels of podcasting – beginner, intermediate, and advanced. Running through all of it is the sense of community that Podfest has built a reputation for since launching...
Read More>>
Find more information below as well as at
.
Available Passes:
General Admission- $99.00+$8.48 Fee
Sales end on May 8, 2024
– Access to the event's education, plus lunch “GO VIP” Experience-$299.00+$21.89 Fee
Sales end on May 8, 2024
– Everything included with the General Pass
– Front Row VIP seating
– Access to After Party
– Access to recordings Speaker Pass (Only for confirmed speakers)-$299.00+$21.89 Fee
Sales end on May 8, 2024
– Included with the General Pass
– Front Row VIP seating
– Access to After Party
– Access to recordings
About InvestorWire
InvestorWire
(“IW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on advanced wire-grade press release syndication for private and public companies and the investment community. It is one of 60+ brands within
the
Dynamic Brand Portfolio
@
IBN
that delivers :
(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via
InvestorWire
to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;
(2) article and
editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;
(3) enhanced
press release enhancement
to ensure maximum impact ;
(4)
social media distribution
via IBN to millions of social media followers ;
and (5) a full array of tailored
corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, IW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, IW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. IW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.
For more information, please visit
Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the InvestorWire website applicable to all content provided by IW, wherever published or re-published:
/Disclaimer
InvestorWire
Los Angeles, CA
310.299.1717 Office
...
InvestorWire is powered by
IBN
MENAFN11042024000224011066ID1108085026
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.