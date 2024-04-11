First-Of-Its-Kind Event, Podfest Asia, To Be Held In Manila, Philippines

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) All-Day International Event Taking Place May 8th

Podfest Multimedia Expo is partnering with Podcast Network Asia and MGS Global Group to bring world-class education, collaboration, and community overseas. The longest-running annual podcasting conference in the world comes directly to an Asian audience at a physical event for Podfest Asia on May 8, 2024, in Manila, Philippines.

The event features expert speakers, an array of topics and trends, and a full day of learning for attendees at all levels of podcasting – beginner, intermediate, and advanced. Running through all of it is the sense of community that Podfest has built a reputation for since launching...

Available Passes:



General Admission- $99.00+$8.48 Fee

Sales end on May 8, 2024

– Access to the event's education, plus lunch

“GO VIP” Experience-$299.00+$21.89 Fee

Sales end on May 8, 2024

– Everything included with the General Pass

– Front Row VIP seating

– Access to After Party

– Access to recordings Speaker Pass (Only for confirmed speakers)-$299.00+$21.89 Fee

Sales end on May 8, 2024

– Included with the General Pass

– Front Row VIP seating

– Access to After Party

– Access to recordings

