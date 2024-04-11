Ukraine, Latvia Sign Bilateral Security Agreement

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Presidents Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine and Edgars Rinkevics of Latvia have signed a security agreement between the two countries.

The head of state said this in a post on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

"We have just signed a bilateral security agreement between our countries together with the President of Latvia, Edgars Rinkevics. According to it, Latvia will provide military aid to Ukraine in the amount of 0.25% of its GDP every year. In addition, Latvia undertakes a 10-year commitment to support Ukraine in cyber defense, demining, and unmanned technologies and unconditionally promotes our accession to the EU and NATO," Zelensky wrote.

Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine