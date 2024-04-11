Ukraine, Latvia Sign Bilateral Security Agreement

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Presidents Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine and Edgars Rinkevics of Latvia have signed a security agreement between the two countries.
The head of state said this in a post on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.
"We have just signed a bilateral security agreement between our countries together with the President of Latvia, Edgars Rinkevics. According to it, Latvia will provide military aid to Ukraine in the amount of 0.25% of its GDP every year. In addition, Latvia undertakes a 10-year commitment to support Ukraine in cyber defense, demining, and unmanned technologies and unconditionally promotes our accession to the EU and NATO," Zelensky wrote.
Source: Official Telegram channel of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky Read also:
Zelensky, Nauseda discuss cooperation at EU, NATO level
Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine
MENAFN11042024000193011044ID1108084280
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.