Moneyhero Group Hosts Singapore’S Largest Personal Finance Festival For Seventh Straight Year

Featured speakers included: Dr. Tan See Leng, Singapore's Minister for Manpower and Second Minister for Trade and Industry; Mr. Nelson Neo, Head of Financial Planning Advisory & Head of POSB, DBS Bank; and nearly 70 other notable names from across Singapore's financial, insurance, and government landscapes

MoneyHero partnered with 35-plus major banking institutions and insurance providers in Singapore for the 2024 Festival-including CIMB Bank, Citibank, DBS Bank, Manulife, POSB Bank and Singlife





Dr. Tan See Leng, Singapore's Minister for Manpower and Second Minister for Trade and Industry (left) speaks at Seedly Personal Finance Festival 2024.

SINGAPORE, April 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MoneyHero Limited (NASDAQ: MNY ) (“MoneyHero” or the“Company”), a market leading personal finance and digital insurance aggregation and comparison platform in Greater Southeast Asia, today announced the successful completion of the Company's seventh annual Seedly Personal Finance Festival (“PFF” or the“Festival”).

Held this past week on April 6th at the Marina Bay Sands Expo and Convention Center, the 2024 PFF was once again a rousing success, demonstrating the continued growth and influence of the largest event of its kind in Singapore. The annual Festival, which held its first event in 2018, is produced by Seedly, MoneyHero's market-leading platform that builds the largest personal finance community in Singapore. Impressively, the 2024 PFF gathered more than 5,000 attendees, with 70 business, financial, and government leaders speaking, and 35-plus prestigious finance and insurance organizations serving as sponsors.

During the event, Seedly also launched a new app – ShopHero by Seedly, the Ultimate Shopping Companion, where users can get instant alerts for discounts, personalise deals and maximise rewards with best-fit credit cards.

Key topics covered during this year's Festival included:



Investment themes and trends to watch;

The latest insights in financial planning, wealth management, and insurance decision-making;

How to approach property investing; and Ways to preserve your health.

To view a full recap of the 2024 PFF agenda, please click here .

Dr. Tan See Leng, Singapore's Minister for Manpower and Second Minister for Trade and Industry was the keynote speaker. Some of the other notable speakers for this year's Festival included1:



Mr. Raymond Tan, Head of Wealth Management and Preferred Banking, CIMB Bank

Ms. Rena Lee, Head of Bancassurance Sales, Citibank Singapore

Mr. Wong Yan Jun, Deputy CEO (Services), CPF Board

Mr. Nelson Neo, Head of Financial Planning Advisory & Head of POSB, DBS Bank

Ms. Leah Ng, Chief Bancassurance Officer, Manulife Singapore

Mr. Rohith Murthy, CEO, MoneyHero Group Ms. Helen Shen, Group Head of Health, Singlife



To view the full speaker list for the 2024 PFF, please click here .

“We are honoured and thrilled to have hosted yet another successful edition of this landmark event, drawing over 5,000 participants keen on advancing their financial knowledge,” said Rohith Murthy, Chief Executive Officer of MoneyHero.“The Festival is a cornerstone of our commitment to educating and empowering individuals in Greater Southeast Asia through financial literacy. Our success is a testament to our enduring mission to serve as the region's premier resource and advocate in personal finance. This year's PFF, our biggest yet, underscores our ongoing dedication to excellence in technology, product offerings, and educational outreach.”

The sponsors for this year's Festival included: CIMB Bank, Citibank, DBS Bank, FWD, IPP Licensed Financial Advisers, OCBC, POSB Bank, Prudential, Manulife, and Singlife, to name a few. To view the full list of 2024 PFF sponsors, please click here .

“On behalf of Seedly and MoneyHero, I want to thank our fantastic speakers and sponsors for being incredible partners with this year's Festival,” added Yeap Ming Feng, Head of the Seedly business unit with MoneyHero.“What started as a small community gathering in 2018, has since exploded into a must-attend annual event for Singaporeans. Now in its seventh year, the PFF has evolved tremendously, driven by ever-increasing consumer demand and our team's proven ability to execute such large-scale events, as well as attract distinguished speakers and powerful sponsors. I am proud to say that the 2024 Festival was our biggest and best yet, and I encourage anyone interested in taking better-control of their financial health and future to join us next year!”

For more information about the 2024 PFF, please visit click here .

Download high-resolution event highlights images here: Seedly Personal Finance Festival 2024

For more information about MoneyHero, including information for investors and learning about career opportunities, please visit .

About MoneyHero Group

MoneyHero Limited (NASDAQ: MNY ), formerly known as Hyphen Group or CompareAsia Group, is a market leader in the online personal finance and digital insurance aggregation and comparison sector in Greater Southeast Asia. The Company operates in Singapore, Hong Kong, Taiwan, the Philippines, and Malaysia with respective brands for each local market. MoneyHero currently managed 279 commercial partner relationships and services 8.7 million Monthly Unique Users across its platform for the 12 months ended December 31, 2023. The Company's backers include Peter Thiel-co-founder of PayPal, Palantir Technologies, and the Founders Fund-and Hong Kong businessman, Richard Li, the founder and chairman of Pacific Century Group. To learn more about MoneyHero and how the innovative fintech company is driving APAC's digital economy, please visit .

