Russians Attack 15 Settlements In Kherson Region Overnight, Two People Injured

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian troops shelled 15 settlements in the Kherson region yesterday, injuring two people.
The head of the Kherson Regional State Administration, Oleksandr Prokudin, reported this on Facebook , Ukrinform reported.
The enemy fired on Bilozerka, Antonivka, Sadove, Stanislav, Darivka, Naddniprianske, Zelenivka, Mykilske, Havrylivka, Beryslav, Novoberyslav, Tiahynka, Kachkarivka, Monastyrske, and Kherson.
Four private houses and garages were damaged. Read also:
Woman injured in Kherson
during Russian shelling
Prokudin noted that two people were injured as a result of Russian aggression.
At night, the Air Defense Forces destroyed two Shahed-131/136 drones in the Kherson region.
As reported, Russian troops shelled Kherson on the evening of April 8, injuring a 45-year-old woman.
MENAFN09042024000193011044ID1108074579
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.