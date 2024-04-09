Russians Attack 15 Settlements In Kherson Region Overnight, Two People Injured

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian troops shelled 15 settlements in the Kherson region yesterday, injuring two people.

The head of the Kherson Regional State Administration, Oleksandr Prokudin, reported this on Facebook , Ukrinform reported.

The enemy fired on Bilozerka, Antonivka, Sadove, Stanislav, Darivka, Naddniprianske, Zelenivka, Mykilske, Havrylivka, Beryslav, Novoberyslav, Tiahynka, Kachkarivka, Monastyrske, and Kherson.

Four private houses and garages were damaged.

Prokudin noted that two people were injured as a result of Russian aggression.

At night, the Air Defense Forces destroyed two Shahed-131/136 drones in the Kherson region.

As reported, Russian troops shelled Kherson on the evening of April 8, injuring a 45-year-old woman.