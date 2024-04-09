ETS And NISAU Launch Second Edition Of UK-India TOEFL Scholarship

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, 9th April 2024: ETS, the educational testing and assessment organization, and The National Indian Students and Alumni Union (NISAU) are delighted to announce the second edition of the UK-India TOEFL Scholarship, offering financial support to 10 exceptional Indian scholars.



This initiative aims to aid students committed to pursuing full-time undergraduate or postgraduate programs in the UK, covering expenses such as tuition, books, transportation, etc. A distinguished panel from NISAU and UK universities will select the 10 recipients. Applications are open until July 15, 2024, marking a significant opportunity for aspiring students who wish to pursue their studies in a UK university in Fall2024/Spring2025 to win a one-time scholarship of INR 2.5 Lacs.



\"We are delighted to partner with NISAU once again to offer the second edition of UK-India TOEFL Scholarship,\" said Sachin Jain, Country Manager India and South Asia at ETS. \"The scholarship aligns with our mission of advancing equity and access to quality higher education globally. The TOEFL test remains the most widely accepted test of English-language proficiency and has enabled admissions of millions of deserving students to universities worldwide.\"



Sanam Arora, Chairperson of NISAU added \"We are committed to supporting the aspirations of Indian students seeking to broaden their horizons through international education. Through initiatives like the TOEFL scholarship, we aim to support deserving Indian students in realizing their academic aspirations at UK universities and contributing to the global community. We look forward to continuing our efforts to enhance access to quality education and foster cross-cultural exchange between India and the UK.\"



To be eligible for the scholarship, all applicants must meet the following criteria:



- A minimum TOEFLÂ® test score of 75 out of 120



- An admission offer letter from a UK university for Fall 2024/Spring 2025



The UK-India TOEFL Scholarship program underscores ETS and NISAU\'s unwavering commitment to promoting international education and fostering academic excellence among Indian students. By collaborating, they aim to bridge the financial gap and empower a new generation of Indian scholars to thrive in the globalized world.



The successful recipients of the UK-India TOEFL Scholarship will act as TOEFL ambassadors during their studies, promoting the program and sharing their experiences. Interested students can find detailed information and application procedures on the official ETS website or NISAU website. The application window will open on 1st April, 2024 and close on 15th July, 2024.



About the TOEFL iBT test



The TOEFL iBT test, created by ETS, is the most respected, accepted and preferred test of academic English-language proficiency. More than 12,500 institutions in more than 160 countries worldwide accept use TOEFL iBT scores. The test boasts 100% acceptance in popular English-speaking destinations including the United States, Canada, the U.K., Ireland, Australia and New Zealand. The test is backed by decades of research and has helped millions of learners on their study abroad journeys.

Company :-the

User :- Rupali Rani

Email :...

Mobile:- +917464020339