12 Saudi Companies Sign Mou's With Iraqi Development Fund

(MENAFN- Iraq Business News) By John Lee.

The Development Fund for Iraq has signed Memoranda of Understanding with 12 Saudi companies.

A statement from Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Investment did not specify the companies or the details of the MoU's, but said that they are intended to enhancing cooperation with Iraqi "in a number of qualitative investment projects."

(Source: Ministry of Investment in Saudi Arabia)

