(MENAFN- Iraq Business News) By John Lee.
The Development Fund for Iraq has signed Memoranda of Understanding with 12 Saudi companies.
A statement from Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Investment did not specify the companies or the details of the MoU's, but said that they are intended to enhancing cooperation with Iraqi "in a number of qualitative investment projects."
(Source: Ministry of Investment in Saudi Arabia)
12 Saudi Companies sign MoU's with Iraqi Development Fund
