Kuttu Ki Puri To Vrat Wale Aloo: 5 Quick And Easy Navratri Fasting Dishes With Recipes

Navratri is a Hindu festival dedicated to the worship of Goddess Durga and her various forms. Fasting during Navratri is considered a way to honor the goddess and seek her blessings. Therefore, the dishes prepared during this time follow specific dietary guidelines as a part of religious and cultural traditions. Here are five Navratri fasting dishes along with their recipes.

Sabudana Khichdi

Ingredients:

1 cup sabudana (tapioca pearls)

1 medium-sized potato, peeled and diced

2 tablespoons peanuts, roasted and crushed

1 green chili, chopped

1 tablespoon ghee (clarified butter)

1 teaspoon cumin seeds

Rock salt to taste

Fresh coriander leaves, chopped

Recipe:

Rinse sabudana underwater until the water runs clear. Soak sabudana in water for 4-5 hours or overnight.

Heat ghee in a pan. Add cumin seeds and let them splutter.

Add chopped green chili and diced potato. Cook until potatoes are tender.

Add soaked and drained sabudana to the pan. Mix well.

Add crushed peanuts and rock salt. Stir and cook until sabudana turns translucent.

Garnish with chopped coriander leaves and serve hot.

Kuttu Ki Puri

Ingredients:

1 cup kuttu ka atta (buckwheat flour)

1 medium-sized potato, boiled and mashed

Rock salt to taste

Water for kneading

Ghee for frying

Recipe:

In a mixing bowl, combine kuttu ka atta, mashed potato, and rock salt.

Gradually add water and knead the mixture into a smooth dough.

Divide the dough into small portions and roll each portion into a small puri.

Heat ghee in a pan for frying.

Fry the puris in hot ghee until they puff up and turn golden brown.

Remove from the pan and drain excess ghee on a paper towel. Serve hot with potato curry or yogurt.

Samo Rice Pulao

Ingredients:

1 cup samo rice (barnyard millet)

1 small potato, diced

1/4 cup peanuts, roasted and crushed

1 tablespoon ghee

1 teaspoon cumin seeds

1 green chili, chopped

Rock salt to taste

Fresh coriander leaves, chopped

Recipe:

Rinse samo rice under water and drain.

Heat ghee in a pan. Add cumin seeds and let them splutter.

Add chopped green chili and diced potato. Cook until potatoes are tender.

Add washed samo rice and crushed peanuts to the pan. Mix well.

Add rock salt and enough water to cook the rice. Cover and cook until rice is tender and water is absorbed.

Garnish with chopped coriander leaves and serve hot.

Vrat Wale Aloo

Ingredients:

3-4 medium-sized potatoes, boiled and diced

2 tomatoes, chopped

1 green chili, chopped

1 teaspoon cumin seeds

1/2 teaspoon ginger paste

1/2 teaspoon red chili powder

1/2 teaspoon cumin powder

1/2 teaspoon coriander powder

1 tablespoon ghee

Rock salt to taste

Fresh coriander leaves, chopped

Recipe:

Heat ghee in a pan. Add cumin seeds and let them splutter.

Add chopped green chili and ginger paste. Saute for a minute.

Add chopped tomatoes and cook until they turn soft and mushy.

Add boiled and diced potatoes to the pan. Mix well.

Add red chili powder, cumin powder, coriander powder, and rock salt. Stir to combine.

Cook for a few minutes until the spices are well incorporated. Garnish with chopped coriander leaves and serve hot.

Fruit Chaat

Ingredients:

Assorted fruits like apples, bananas, grapes, pomegranate seeds, etc.

Chaat masala

Lemon juice

Rock salt to taste

Fresh mint leaves for garnish

Recipe:

Chop the assorted fruits into bite-sized pieces and place them in a mixing bowl.

Sprinkle chaat masala, rock salt, and lemon juice over the fruits.

Toss the fruits gently until they are well coated with the seasoning.

Garnish with fresh mint leaves and serve immediately.

These recipes are perfect for Navratri fasting and provide a delicious and nutritious way to enjoy the festival.