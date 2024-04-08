UN Humanitarian Coordinator: Situation In Gaza Is Catastrophic

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

New York: UN Humanitarian Coordinator for the Occupied Palestinian Territory Jamie McGoldrick once again stressed that the humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip is "catastrophic," after 6 months of the ongoing Israeli war against the Strip.

In a statement on Sunday, McGoldrick warned that half of all people in Gaza are at risk of imminent famine, and child malnutrition has reached levels never before seen in Gaza.

He stressed that the international community is ready to increase its aid to the Gaza Strip, which has been suffering from "unfathomable suffering" since Oct. 7, 2023, calling on the Israeli entity to allow humanitarian aid to reach the Strip unhindered and safely.

The Israeli occupation continues its aggression against the Gaza Strip for the 184th consecutive day, by land, sea, and air, which led to the death of 33,175 Palestinians, the majority of whom were children and women, and 75,886 injured, amid the destruction of the infrastructure and an unprecedented humanitarian tragedy, where hundreds of thousands of Palestinians live.

The residents of the Gaza Strip are in very difficult conditions in light of the lack of water and electricity, and the occupation authorities prevent humanitarian aid from reaching them.