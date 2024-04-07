Iran-Iraq trade surges by 30 percent on yearly basis

(MENAFN) Iran's trade with neighboring Iraq experienced a notable 30 percent growth during the previous Iranian calendar year, spanning from March 21, 2023, to March 19, 2024, according to a statement from an official with Iran’s Trade Promotion Organization (TPO).



Adol-Amir Rabihavi, the director general of TPO's West Asia Office, highlighted Iran's proactive efforts to enhance bilateral trade by actively engaging with commercial centers in Iraq, Syria, the United Arab Emirates, Turkey, and Qatar.



Rabihavi emphasized the Iranian government's commitment to strengthening trade ties with neighboring countries, which has led to significant successes and achievements in trade with West Asian nations. He particularly noted the administration's dedicated pursuit of this policy, underscoring its importance in fostering economic relations with neighboring states.



Discussing Syria, Rabihavi highlighted it as a significant trade partner for Iran, mentioning a joint supreme committee held between the two countries in December 2023, attended by high-level officials from both sides.



Iraq was identified as Iran's second-largest trade partner, with Rabihavi noting the conducive environment for the involvement of Iranian technical and engineering companies in the Iraqi market.



Regarding specific figures, Rabihavi pointed out the 30 percent growth in Iran's trade with Iraq during the mentioned period, and highlighted Iran's 12 active trade centers strategically positioned in Iraq, Syria, the UAE, Turkey, and Qatar to facilitate trade activities and promote economic cooperation.

