Russian Officer To Be Tried For Torturing Ukrainians In Hostomel Airport Freezers

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The deputy commander of the Russian Guard unit, who tortured civilians and prisoners of war in freezers at the Hostomel airport during the occupation of this part of Kyiv region in March 2022, will appear before the court.

This was reported by the Prosecutor General's Office Ukrinform learned.

The Kyiv Regional Prosecutor's Office forwarded to court an indictment against the deputy commander of the Ratibor mobile special purpose unit of the Russian Guard unit on charges of violating the laws and customs of war (Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

Prosecutors learned that during the temporary capture of Hostomel in March 2022, the perpetrator together with his subordinates held about 100 people captive at the airport's freezers that were out of service. The smallest room of 6 square meters hosted 15 people and the largest – over 30 captives.

Police identify over 100 Russian soldiers who committed war crimes in Bucha

Among those detained were civilians and prisoners of war. People were deprived of medical care and sufficient food, and were forced to sleep sitting on the floor in adverse temperatures, with no fresh air, light, or toilets. Most of them remained blindfolded throughout.

Russian guards would beat detainees, including with automatic rifle butts, tortured them with electric current, put plastic bags over their heads, and exposed to simulated execution.

By these internationally prohibited methods, the invaders tried to obtain from the victims information on potential targets, including among war veterans.

Two Russianchamber guards arrested in Kherson

As Ukrinform reported earlier, the Kyiv Regional Prosecutor's Office forwarded to court an indictment against the commander of the Russian reconnaissance platoon and his subordinates, complicit in the murders of Ukrainians during the temporary capture of the Bucha district in Kyiv region.