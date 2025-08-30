Dongfeng's Mhero And Voyah Gear Up For Saudi Launch

MENAFN - The Arabian Post) Arabian Post Staff -Dubai

Al Ghurair Mobility has sealed a landmark agreement with Dongfeng Motor Corporation to bring the premium electrified automotive brands MHero and Voyah into the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The accord positions Al Ghurair Mobility as the exclusive regional partner responsible for the brands' launch and rollout, in line with the country's strategic shift towards sustainable mobility.

The deal was formalised during a signing ceremony attended by John Iossifidis, Group CEO of Al Ghurair Mobility; Oscar Rivoli, CEO of Motors at Al Ghurair Mobility; and Qiu Xiaojun, CEO of Dongfeng's Overseas Marketing Division. This collaboration underscores a union of Al Ghurair's regional stature with Dongfeng's technological innovations.

Voyah, launched in 2021, represents Dongfeng's vision for luxury electric mobility. Its flagship models-Voyah FREE SUV and Voyah DREAM MPV-are distinguished by elegant aesthetics, extended range capabilities, and advanced driver-assist functions, targeting buyers seeking a refined alternative to traditional luxury marques.

Meanwhile, MHero, introduced in 2022, draws from Dongfeng's heritage in rugged, military-grade engineering. Its models, such as the MHero 1 and MHero 2, marry off-road prowess with electrified powertrains and premium comfort, offering a distinctive proposition within luxury off-road SUVs.

Industry analysis suggests this move aligns with a broader three‐year strategic partnership between Dongfeng and Al Ghurair, aimed at establishing the brands across the Gulf region. The agreement signifies Dongfeng's growing commitment to the Middle East market and is designed to dovetail with Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030 agenda, which prioritises sustainable development and diversification.

For Saudi consumers, the arrival of MHero and Voyah promises a novel blend of luxury, performance, and eco‐friendly technology. Al Ghurair Mobility is expected to support these brands through not only sales and marketing infrastructure but also after‐sales service and technical support, leveraging its established regional presence.

See also Cloud-Seeding Boosts UAE Water Supply Amid Smart Tech Push

The venture underlines both a strategic and symbolic development in Saudi Arabia's automotive sector. The availability of high-end electric and hybrid vehicles-backed by major regional players-signals the Kingdom's evolving consumer preferences and its commitment to transforming the mobility ecosystem.

Arabian Post strives to deliver the most accurate and reliable information to its readers. If you believe you have identified an error or inconsistency in this article, please don't hesitate to contact our editorial team at editor[at]thearabianpost[dot]com . We are committed to promptly addressing any concerns and ensuring the highest level of journalistic integrity.

Notice an issue?