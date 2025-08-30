Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Three People Die In Train Accident In Egypt

Three People Die In Train Accident In Egypt


2025-08-30 03:02:58
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Aug 30 (KUNA) -- A passenger train speeding from Marsa Matrouh to Cairo veered off the track on Saturday causing an accident that killed three people and injured 94 others.
The ministry of health and housing said in a statement train (1935) veered off the track with two carriages turning over, causing the tragic human losses.
Paramedics who rushed to the scene aboard ambulance vehicles took the injured people to hospitals. (end)
