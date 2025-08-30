After more than decade of separation, Turkey, Syria resume direct road transport
(MENAFN) Direct road transport between Türkiye and Syria has restarted following a 13-year suspension, Türkiye’s transport minister announced on Friday.
“After a 13-year hiatus, direct international road transport between Türkiye and Syria has resumed. Yesterday, four trucks passed through the Cilvegozu Border Gate, traveling from Mersin to Aleppo, and three trucks from Idlib to Mersin,” stated Abdulkadir Uraloglu.
He explained that, for some time, transport between the two nations had been conducted only in transit. The civil conflict in Syria, which began in 2011, had brought cross-border cargo movement to a standstill, forcing goods to be transferred at border points for years.
Uraloglu said that the process to restore direct transport began after developments in Syria in December 2024, and a memorandum of understanding on road transport was signed during the Global Transport Corridors Forum in Istanbul on June 27-29. He added that a technical meeting took place at the Cilvegozu Border Gate on July 9 to finalize conditions for passage, paving the way for the resumption of on-the-ground operations.
With this restart, vehicles carrying Turkish and Syrian license plates can now reach their destinations directly, removing the need for border transshipment. “Comparing August 2024 to August 2025, there was a 50% increase in our transportation to Syria. This trend will continue to increase. With the reopening of the Syria route, transportation from cities like Hatay, Gaziantep, and Mersin to Jordan and Saudi Arabia will become faster. This step will invigorate not only our exporters but also the regional economy,” Uraloglu added.
