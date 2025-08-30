GCC Secretary-General Welcomes European Condemnation Of Israeli Aggression
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RIYADH, Aug 30 (KUNA) - GCC Secretary General Jasem Al-Budaiwi welcomed on Saturday the statement issued by Number of European Countries foreign ministers against recent Israeli attack on the Gaza Strip, and the announcement of a permanent presence in the strip.
The joint statement issued by of Iceland, Ireland, Luxembourg, Norway, Slovenia, and Spain.
Al-Budaiwi stressed the need for the international community, with all its countries and institutions, to assume its moral and legal responsibilities to stop the grave and brutal violations committed by the Israeli occupation forces against the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip.
These violations confirm the occupation forces' breach of all international and UN laws and treaties approved by the international community to maintain security and stability in the region and the entire world, Al-Budaiwi said.
He also reiterated the firm and permanent position of the Cooperation Council in confronting these violations and its standing with the brotherly Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip and all other Palestinian territories. (end)
ash
