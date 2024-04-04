Virgin Mobile UAE And UAE PASS Launch The Uaes First 100% Digital Esim Onboarding Journey.

(MENAFN- Mid-East)



Customers can simply download the Virgin Mobile app and get connected instantly with an eSIM in just a few minutes. Integration with the UAE PASS in the app demonstrates Virgin Mobile UAE's digital model and commitment to creating a seamless, fully digital end-to-end customer journey for its customers.

Dubai, United Arab Emirates – In a market first for the UAE, Virgin Mobile UAE has integrated the UAE PASS into their App based eSIM onboarding journey, eliminating the need for customers to visit to a physical store or order a physical SIM for delivery. This digital first approach offers a more convenient and sustainable way for residents in the UAE to get connected directly from the Virgin Mobile UAE App. The initiative makes Virgin Mobile UAE the market's first mobile brand to provide users with an end to end entirely digital connection experience from its app, making the customer experience simpler, faster, and more user- and eco-friendly too –with no physical SIM card required at all and less dependency on physical touchpoints.

Now customers that want to onboard to the Virgin Mobile UAE service simply have to:



Download the Virgin Mobile App.

Choose their number and preferred plan.

Verify their identity in the App with UAE PASS. And get their Virgin Mobile UAE eSIM installed immediately in the App.

The feature strengthens Virgin Mobile UAE's fully digital ecosystem, allowing customers to sign up for services using only their app.

Rob Beswick, Virgin Mobile UAE's Managing Director commented,“It has always been our ambition to fully digitalize our customers connectivity journey. By enabling UAE Pass verification on our app, customers can now download the app, choose their plan, verify their identity and download an eSIM in minutes. I am delighted that we are able to further enhance the customer experience and make life even easier for our customers. This new feature simplifies the user journey and, equally important, allows us to reduce our carbon footprint.”

The UAE PASS is a secure national digital identity for citizens and residents of the UAE. The app enables all registered residents to access more than 12,000 government, semi-government and private sector entities' services through their respective websites and apps and allows them to digitally sign documents. UAE PASS also enables users to request a digital version of official documents issued to their name and to use the same to request services from a trusted network of service providers.

About Virgin Mobile in the United Arab Emirates:

Virgin Mobile believes in making mobile better across the industry with the best customer experience, innovative products and creating a great place to work. Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company has launched Virgin Mobile as the first fully digitalized mobile service in the UAE, providing an experience that has never been seen before in the region.

Virgin Mobile is the second mobile brand to operate under the EITC umbrella, adhering to the rights and obligations of EITC's telecommunication license while bringing a distinctly different offering and brand promise to the market.