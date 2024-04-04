Gurugram: Int'l Kidney Transplant Racket Busted; FIR Registered Against Pvt Hospital & Middleman

(MENAFN- IANS) Gurugram, April 4 (IANS) The police on Thursday claimed to have busted an international kidney transplant racket in Gurugram's Sector 39 area and detained at least 4 Bangladeshi nationals who came to India to donate and receive a kidney.

The action came after a team of CM Flying Squad received information and raided Hotel Babel Palace on Thursday, here in Sector-39, along with a team from Health Department and Sadar Police Station.

The police have so far registered an FIR under the relevant sections of the IPC and Transplantation of Human Organs Act against Fortis Hospital Jaipur, and the middleman Murtaza Ansari, a native of Jharkhand, who is yet to be arrested, police said.

Sources said the police will send notice to Fortis Hospital Jaipur for further information.

An official of the CM Flying Wing requesting anonymity told IANS they received information suggesting an illegal kidney transplant racket was being run at the hotel and when they raided the place, they found 3 to 4 Bangladeshi nationals who were illegally staying in India without legal documents.

"During the raid, we learnt that Shamim, a donor, Asmaul Noorul and Ahsanul Kabir, the receivers, and one Mehndi Mazoon had returned to Bangladesh after kidney transplantation," he said.

The Bangladeshi national told the raiding team they had contacted Murtaza Ansari, the alleged middleman through an online advertisement about kidney transplantation, who arranged their documents to come to India.

Thereafter, Shamin and Mazoon were referred for kidney transplant surgery in Fortis Jaipur.

Shamim told the police he received 2 lakh Bangladeshi Taka in return for his kidney and was receiving care in the Gurugram hotel.

The receiver had paid Rs 10 lakh for the kidney.

The two other Bangladeshis were donor and receiver, police said.

Sadar Police Station SHO Arjun Dev said: "They received information regarding an illegal kidney transplant racket and raided the spot. We have detained a few people from the spot and necessary formalities are underway."