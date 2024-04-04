AKVA Group ASA: Status Buyback Of Own Shares

From 22 March through 4 April the company bought 13 972 shares at an weighted average price of NOK 68,5680. See the attached documents for detailed information about the transactions made.

After these transactions, the company owns 244 635 treasury shares.

This information is made public by the Company pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation article 5, as supplemented by Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 and is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Dated: 4 April 2024

AKVA group ASA

