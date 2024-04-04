GE Aerospace aims to strengthen its presence in Middle East

(MENAFN) In the wake of parent company General Electric's recent three-way split, aircraft engine supplier GE Aerospace is poised to fortify its footprint in the Middle East. Emerging as an independent public entity alongside GE Vernova, the conglomerate's energy business, GE Aerospace commenced trading on the New York Stock Exchange on Tuesday, marking a pivotal milestone in its evolution as a standalone entity. With the conglomerate's healthcare unit having separated last year, GE Aerospace now embarks on a new chapter, driven by a strategic imperative to deepen its engagement within the Middle East's burgeoning aerospace sector.



Russell Stokes, President and Chief Executive of Commercial Engines and Services at GE Aerospace, underscored the region's significance as the company's largest market for wide-body orders globally, emphasizing the prevailing momentum and anticipated growth trajectory within the aerospace domain. Stokes highlighted the pivotal role that GE Aerospace has played in shaping the aviation landscape of the United Aarab Emirates over the past four decades, underscoring the establishment of key facilities and partnerships aimed at catering to the region's evolving needs.



Against the backdrop of the Dubai Airshow, GE Aerospace showcased its commitment to the region, securing over 450 engine orders and reaffirming its collaborative approach with local teams on the ground. Stokes emphasized GE Aerospace's concerted efforts to bolster capability-building initiatives, foster skilled job opportunities, and support the region's transition towards sustainable aviation practices, including the development of sustainable aviation fuel standards.



As GE Aerospace charts a course as an independent entity, its focus on enhancing partnerships, driving innovation, and fostering sustainable growth underscores its commitment to serving as a trusted partner for the Middle East's aviation ecosystem. With a robust portfolio of solutions and a steadfast dedication to meeting the evolving needs of its partners, GE Aerospace is poised to play a pivotal role in shaping the future of aerospace in the region and beyond.

