Minister Of Health: Voting Nat'l Duty To Return Favor To Kuwait

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, April 4 (KUNA) -- Minister of Health Dr. Ahmad Al-Awadhi said on Thursday that participating in the electoral process was a national duty and everyone must participate to serve the nation.

After casting his vote in the Al-Asmaa Bint Al-Harith High School electoral committee in the second constituency, Minister Al-Awadhi said in a statement to KUNA that his participation is part of returning the favor to Kuwait, calling on everyone to do their part to make this election a success.

Al-Awadhi stressed the keenness of the Ministry, represented by the medical emergency management sectors, in addition to the medical principles, including doctors and nurses, to carry out the role assigned to it in preparing to keep pace with the parliamentary elections.

He pointed out that 140 centers have been prepared and distributed among the electoral headquarters, adding that he made inspection tours to ensure that these headquarters are equipped at the highest level. (end)

