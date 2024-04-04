Moscow requests from Western nations to probe terrorist assault on Russia

(MENAFN) The Russian Prosecutor General’s Office has taken a significant step in addressing recent terrorist attacks on Russian soil by sending formal requests to the United States, Germany, France, and Cyprus. The requests, accompanied by appeals from a group of members of the State Duma, call for thorough investigations into the incidents, as well as the alleged sabotage of the Nord Stream pipelines.



The move comes in response to mounting demands from Russian lawmakers for an inquiry into the potential involvement of foreign entities in terrorist activities targeting Russia. The Prosecutor General’s Office has invoked international conventions, including the International Convention for the Suppression of the Financing of Terrorism and the International Convention for the Suppression of Terrorist Bombings, urging the aforementioned countries to fulfill their obligations under these agreements.



The requests outline the expectation that the countries in question will conduct comprehensive investigations based on the information provided by Russian authorities. This includes cooperation in obtaining evidence to support legal proceedings and ensuring that those responsible for criminal acts are held accountable.



Furthermore, the documents submitted by the Prosecutor General’s Office contain what is described as direct evidence implicating specific individuals and organizations allegedly involved in organizing, financing, carrying out, and concealing terrorist attacks in Russia. The deputies behind the initiative have pointed fingers at the United States and its allies, accusing them of orchestrating terrorist activities through the Islamic State terrorist group and Ukrainian intelligence services.



This move underscores Russia's determination to address security threats and seek international cooperation in combating terrorism. By calling for thorough investigations and collaboration with foreign authorities, the Russian government aims to bring perpetrators of terrorist acts to justice and prevent future attacks on its territory.

