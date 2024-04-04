(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, April 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Market for Molded Fiber Packaging 2024-2035" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

As a green and sustainable packaging materials, molded fiber, also known as molded pulp, has increased in commercial use as a replacement for single-use plastics. Molded fiber packaging (MFP), traditionally used for packaging dunnage, egg boxes, and cartons, is finding increasing applications in primary and secondary packaging as a sustainable alternative to plastics. MFP is used for handling and packaging a wide range of products, including food containers, household items, industrial supplies, electronics, and single-use medical service items. It offers protection during shipment, customer convenience, and various economic and environmental benefits.

Molded pulp products are a sustainable substitute for rigid single-use plastics, with applications spanning food containers and tableware, electronic product packaging, compostable containers for agricultural seedlings, medical and health products, building materials, and furniture. The development of innovative barrier solutions and the growing demand for fiber-based packaging have led to the adoption of MFP in other markets, such as FMCG.

The raw materials for MFPs are typically derived from biodegradable lignocellulosic fibers, which include recycled paper, newsprint, cardboard, and other natural planted fibers. MFP is recyclable, compostable, and eventually biodegradable, making it a viable alternative to oil-based packaging products like expanded polystyrene (EPS) or vacuum-formed polyethylene terephthalate (PET). The market for natural fiber packaging products has experienced consistent growth for over a decade, leading to a struggle among molded fiber producers to keep up with the increasing demand. As a result, production capacity expansions have become necessary to meet the growing market needs.

The Global Market for Molded Fiber Packaging 2024-2035 offers an in-depth analysis of the latest trends, innovations, and opportunities in this rapidly growing industry. The report provides a detailed market segmentation by application, including food service, retail food and drink, fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG), industrial packaging, single-use medical, and horticulture.

Each segment is thoroughly examined, highlighting the unique challenges and opportunities within these sectors. The report also offers regional market insights and forecasts for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World, enabling stakeholders to identify high-growth markets and tailor their strategies accordingly.

One of the key focuses of the report is the technological advancements in materials, manufacturing processes, and barrier coatings. These innovations are enhancing the functionality and versatility of molded fiber packaging, making it a viable alternative to traditional plastic packaging across a wide range of applications. The report explores the latest breakthroughs in materials science, such as the use of agricultural waste and novel fibers, as well as cutting-edge manufacturing techniques like 3D printing and precision molding.

To provide a comprehensive understanding of the competitive landscape, the report includes detailed profiles of over 70 key players in the molded fiber packaging industry. These profiles range from established manufacturers with global reach to innovative startups. Companies profiled include HZ Green Pulp, Omni-Pac, PulPac, Sabert Corporation, Tanbark Molded Fiber Products and TekniPlex.

The report also identifies the primary growth drivers, challenges, and opportunities within the molded fiber packaging market. It examines the impact of changing consumer preferences, regulatory pressures, and sustainability goals on the demand for eco-friendly packaging solutions. Additionally, the report explores the potential for molded fiber packaging to replace traditional materials in a wide range of industries, from food and beverage to electronics and automotive.

For packaging manufacturers, suppliers, investors, and end-users looking to capitalize on the expanding molded fiber packaging market while contributing to a more sustainable future, this report is an indispensable resource. With its comprehensive analysis, long-term outlook, and actionable insights, this report empowers stakeholders to make informed decisions, forge strategic partnerships, and stay ahead in this dynamic and rapidly growing industry.

As the world transitions towards a circular economy and seeks to reduce its environmental footprint, the molded fiber packaging market is poised for significant growth. This report is a vital tool for anyone looking to understand the complexities of this market, anticipate future trends, and seize the opportunities that lie ahead. By investing in molded fiber packaging, companies can not only meet the growing demand for sustainable packaging solutions but also contribute to a greener future for generations to come.



Key Topics Covered:

1 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1.1 Plastics packaging issues

1.2 Molded fiber market

1.2.1 Increased demand in recent years will continue

1.2.2 Meeting sustainability needs

1.2.3 New coatings technologies

1.2.4 In-house tooling

1.3 Advantages of molded fiber packaging

1.4 Packaging megatrends

1.5 Industry developments 2020-2024

1.6 Main market players

1.7 Global revenues for molded fiber/pulp packaging, 2018-2035 (millions USD)

1.8 Market segmentation for molded fiber/pulp packaging, 2018-2035 (millions USD)

1.9 Regional segmentation for molded fiber/pulp packaging, 2018-2035 (revenues, millions USD)

1.10 Market and technology challenges

2 TECHNOLOGY ANALYSIS

2.1 Cellulose fiber sources

2.1.1 Virgin fibers

2.1.1.1 Bagasse

2.1.1.2 Shredded bamboo

2.1.1.3 Wheat straw

2.1.2 Recycled fibers

2.2 Manufacturing processes

2.2.1 Mechanical pulping and chemical pulping

2.2.2 Forming process

2.2.3 Drying process

2.2.4 3D printing

2.3 Types of molded pulp

2.3.1 Wet molding

2.3.1.1 Thick-wall

2.3.1.2 Transfer Molded

2.3.1.3 Thermoformed Fiber

2.3.1.4 Processed Pulp

2.3.2 Dry-molded/thermoformed fiber

2.4 Properties of molded products

2.4.1 Grades and prices

2.4.2 Additives

3 MARKETS AND APPLICATIONS

3.1 Food service

3.2 Retail food and drink

3.3 Fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) including cosmetics

3.4 Industrial or engineered packaging

3.5 Single Use Medical

3.6 Horticultural

4 COMPANY PROFILES



