From Oozing Oomph In A Bikini To Acing Muay Thai, Sanya Malhotra's Thailand Vacation

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, April 4 (IANS) Actress Sanya Malhotra recently went on a vacation to Thailand to unwind herself after a hectic work schedule.
Taking to Instagram, Sanya shared some glimpses of her vacation.
In one picture, she was seen enjoying a perfect sunset in a brown bikini.
Sanya was also seen getting indulged in Thai boxing, famously called Muay Thai. There is also a glimpse of yummy food.
The video shared by the diva surely took her fans back to Sanya's days in 'Dangal'.
The post is captioned with a sun emoji.
One fan commented: "Lethal", while the other user said: "you are flawlessly good Sanya".
Meanwhile, on the work front, she was last seen in biographical war drama film 'Sam Bahadur', starring Vicky Kaushal in the lead.
