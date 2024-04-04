(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, April 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Connected Medium & Heavy Commercial Vehicles Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.
This analysis of the global connected M&HCV industry examines telematics trends, regional assessments, competitor evaluations, revenue predictions, and industry size analyses.
It provides a regional snapshot into industry metrics and installed bases, highlights leading third-party service providers and OEMs by product categories, and outlines potential avenues for expansion. This analysis will benefit industry stakeholders in formulating pertinent strategies to navigate industry obstacles and explore fresh growth opportunities.
The global telematics ecosystem in the medium and heavy commercial vehicles (M&HCV) industry is undergoing a tech-driven transformation, steering a new era of vehicle connectivity in the commercial vehicle space. The main Megatrends driving transformation in the M&HCV telematics industry include driver-centric services, OEM telematics proliferation, and truck electrification.
Incumbent industry players with a well-established base and emerging tech startups from various core industries beyond telematics compete to secure industry share. Legacy participants hold the majority market share.
Top third-party M&HCV telematics service providers include Solera Omnitracs, Geotab, Verizon Connect, Webfleet Solutions, Samsara, Lytx, Motive, Michelin Connected Solutions, Microlise, and Astrata; while leading OEMs in this space are Scania, Navistar, Daimler, Volvo, Paccar, and Traton.
Key Topics Covered:
Growth Opportunity Universe
Growth Opportunity 1: Driver-centric Solutions Set to Rise Growth Opportunity 2: OEM Propagation Growth Opportunity 3: Video Telematics
Strategic Imperatives
Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow? The Strategic Imperative The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Connected Medium & Heavy Commercial Vehicles Industry Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
Executive Summary
Key Findings Medium & Heavy Commercial Vehicles Industry Overview Regional Medium & Heavy Commercial Vehicles Telematics Industry Regional Connected Truck Telematics Industry: Europe Growth Metrics Competitive Environment Growth Drivers Growth Restraints Forecast Assumptions
Industry Scope and Segmentation
Industry Scope Hardware Types Industry Segmentation
Medium & Heavy Commercial Vehicles Telematics Ecosystem
Business Modes Services Mapping Services Roadmap Major Third-party Service Providers Major OEMs
Global Medium & Heavy Commercial Vehicles Industry Outlook
Key Industry Trends Commercial Vehicle Telematics Installed Bases by Region Service Revenue Revenue Forecast Analysis Telematics Penetration Product Type Analysis Regional Pricing and Service Model Analysis Pricing Trends and Forecast Analysis Connected OEM and Third-party Contributions to the Installed Base
Industry Share Analysis
2022 Regional Industry Share Analysis: North America 2023 Regional Snapshot: North America 2022 Regional Industry Share Analysis: Europe Medium and Heavy Commercial Vehicles Installed Base by Country Penetration and Addressable Market by Region, Europe Regional Snapshot: Europe 2022 Regional Snapshot: Europe 2022 Regional Industry Share Analysis: India 2022 Regional Snapshot: India 2022 Regional Industry Share Analysis: South Africa 2022 Regional Snapshot: South Africa 2022 Regional Industry Share Analysis: LATAM 2022 Regional Snapshot: LATAM 2022 Regional Industry Share Analysis: Russia & CIS 2022 Regional Snapshot: Russia & CIS 2022 Regional Industry Share Analysis: ANZ 2022 Regional Snapshot: ANZ 2022 Regional Industry Share Analysis: Middle East 2022 Regional Snapshot: Middle East Conclusion
A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:
Solera Omnitracs Geotab Verizon Connect Webfleet Solutions Samsara Lytx Motive Michelin Connected Solutions Microlise Astrata Scania Navistar Daimler Volvo Paccar Traton
