(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) Kuwaitis head to polling stations to cast their vote in '24 Nat'l Assembly elections KUNA
MENAFN04042024000071011013ID1108057929
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.