Turkey Visa For Sri Lanka, Cypriot Citizens

(MENAFN- Zex PR Wire) TURKEY VISA FOR SRI LANKA CITIZENS

Turkey's stunning natural landscapes and its extensive cultural and historical legacy will capture the attention of those visiting for the first time. Sri Lankans are required to get a visa in order to travel to Turkey since their country is not included in the list of countries exempt from Turkey's visa regulations. In 2013, the e-Visa was implemented by the Turkish authorities. Citizens of Sri Lanka can utilize the Turkey Tourist e-Visa for visiting Turkey for tourism, sightseeing, or brief business visits. People from over 100 nations are eligible to apply for this travel permit online if they plan on traveling to Turkey. The Turkey e-visa remains valid for 180 days after entry. Travelers are able to enter Turkey at any point within that timeframe. Sri Lankan travelers are limited to a single entry into Turkey and a maximum stay of 30 days. Travelers who want to visit Turkey for other reasons, like work or study, should apply at a Turkish embassy or consulate. Applicants from Turkey e-Visa approved nations must fill out an online eVisa application form with personal information and passport information in order to visit the country for tourist, business, or transit purposes. Sri Lankans can apply for a Turkish visa from anywhere in the world as long as they have internet access.







Documents required to apply for Turkey Tourist Visa



A Sri Lanka passport that is valid for at least six months from the date of entry in Turkey and has at least two blank pages for verification.

A valid email address to which the Turkey e-Visa will be delivered. You can use a Credit or debit card to cover the eVisa fees.

Turkey Visa For Cypriot Citizens

Cyprus is one of the nations that need a visa to travel to Turkey. Citizens of Cyprus now have the option to submit a Turkish visa application through the internet or in person at the Turkish Embassy in Cyprus. The Turkish government introduced an electronic visa to simplify the visa application process for eligible travelers from over 100 countries. Citizens of Cyprus are also included in those who are eligible. The Turkey e-Visa, also known as the Turkey e-Visa, is an official document provided by the government for entry into Turkey. Residents from qualifying nations can easily receive a Turkey e-Visa through completing a digital application form. The Turkey e-Visa now takes the place of the old“Sticker Visa” and“Stamp Type” visas at border crossings. An approved Turkey online visa from Cyprus is a one-time electronic visa that allows the holder to stay in the country for 30 days. The typical validity of the Turkish e-Visa is 3 months from the date of approval. Citizens of the Republic of Cyprus can now obtain a Turkish e-Visa entirely online, eliminating the need to visit an embassy or consulate in person to submit an application.

Requirements for Applying for an E-Visa:



A valid passport from an eligible country that has a minimum validity of 150 days beyond the date of arrival in Turkey.

A current email address to receive notifications regarding their pending eVisa application in their Inbox. A valid debit or credit card to pay for the visa fees.

Turkey eVisa

Turkiye will draw in tourists from around the globe by the year 2024. People from over 100 nations are eligible to request a Turkey e-Visa. The Turkey e-Visa is an official document from the government that permits entry into Turkey. Turkey's electronic visas can be used for transit, tourism, and business purposes. Turkey requires visitors to have a passport that is valid for a minimum of 5 months in most countries. Those who meet the requirements can now request a Turkish visa through the internet and spend a maximum of three months in Turkey. Residents from qualifying nations have the option to seek a Turkish electronic visa via the internet by completing an online application document. The e-Visa now takes the place of both the“sticker visa” and“stamp type” visas at border crossings. Travelers with a valid passport from one of the authorized countries are eligible to apply. The length of time a visitor can stay in Turkey with an e-Visa depends on their nationality: single or multiple entry visas are issued for 30, 60 or 90 days. All entries must be made within the validity period of 180 days. eVisa for Turkey, eligible travelers only need an internet connection to complete their application. The application is 100% online.

TURKEY eVISA APPLICATION DOCUMENTS



A valid Passport from an eligible country must be valid for at least 60 days beyond the duration of the stay.

A valid Email address to receive the eVisa in their Inbox. You can use a Debit or credit card to pay for the eVisa fees.

eVisa for Turkey

People from more than one hundred countries have the option to request an electronic visa for Turkey. Turkey e-Visas are official government documents that are necessary for entry into Turkey. Citizens from qualifying countries have the option to submit an online application for a Turkish e-Visa. The e-Visa has taken the place of the old-fashioned“sticker visa” and“stamp type” visas issued at border checkpoints. Turkey e-Visas are valid for transit, tourism, and business purposes. Anyone who holds a valid passport from one of the countries mentioned can submit an application. An e-Visa for a visitor's stay in Turkey varies depending on their nationality, ranging from single entry to multiple entry for 30, 60, or 90 days. Every entry has a 180-day validity period. To submit an application for an eVisa for Turkey, qualified travelers only need access to the internet. The application is 100% online.

DOCUMENTS REQUIRED FOR TURKEY eVISA



A valid Passport from an eligible country must be valid for at least 60 days beyond the duration of the stay.

A valid Email address to receive the eVisa in their Inbox. You can use a Debit or credit card to pay for the eVisa fees.

Emergency Visa For Turkey

You have the option to request an urgent Visa. Even if you are not residing in Turkey, you may need to go to court due to legal obligations if a family member or close person passes away or falls sick. A quick or emergency visit to Turkey may be needed in any of the situations listed below. Foreign tourists who require an emergency visa (e-emergency visa) will receive one. A Turkey Urgent Visa is available for addressing any sudden or pressing requirement. Those who require a Turkish visa urgently can acquire it through the Turkey e-Visa service. Printing it is unnecessary since the e-Visa is automatically connected to your passport. Most nationalities can easily apply for a Turkish e-Visa online by filling out an Online Turkey Visa Application, thanks to the Turkish government.

Documentation Required for Urgent Visa for Turkey



A valid passport with a validity of 6 months

You can use a Credit or debit card to pay for the visa fees.

A valid Email address to receive the E-Visa in their Inbox.

Travel tickets to Turkey.

A letter from your doctor detailing your medical condition and why you are seeking treatment in the country.

Evidence that indicates the individual who is unwell or injured is a close relative. You must also show proof that the deceased was a close relative.